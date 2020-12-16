Tristan Thompson's Dinner Date With Mystery Blonde Turns Out to Be Something Casual Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The new Boston Celtics player has been caught on camera enjoying a meal with the woman at a restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel while Khloe Kardashian is in Los Angeles. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tristan Thompson's 'Mystery Blonde' Dinner Date Identified, No Romance Tristan Thompson was recently seen breaking bread with a lady who isn't Khloe Kardashian -- but there was no funny business, just real estate business ... TMZ...

TMZ.com 9 hours ago





