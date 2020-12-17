Review: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman is a bitter, aching portrait of Black artists struggling against white capitalism

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Race, music, women at heart of movie 'Ma Rainey'



Film drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" may be set in the racially divided United States of the 1920s and was written almost 40 years ago, but it arrives with much to say about today. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 38 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Is ‘Committed’ To Overturning Julius Jones’ Death Sentence: Watch



It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian has helped plenty of people who are unfairly incarcerated over the years. Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, is on a mission to free Julius.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:42 Published 19 hours ago Chadwick Boseman's final movie role



The late actor's final performance, in the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," would always have been bittersweet, but it's also expected to bring him the kind of awards attention he never won in his.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago