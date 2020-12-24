Global  
 

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Boyfriend Jason Tartick Test Positive For COVID-19 Just Ahead Of Christmas

OK! Magazine Thursday, 24 December 2020
It will be a blue Christmas for former Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars winner Kaitlyn Bristowe, who revealed the depressing news on Christmas Eve that she and boyfriend Jason Tartick are the latest to have contracted COVID-19. They'll be spending the holidays quarantining, of course, and the couple had a warning for fans:
News video: Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas tree

Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas tree 01:19

 Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd carefully removes an unusual ornament from her family's Christmas tree - a McDonald's hamburger. Jason Flynn and his family have an unusual tradition of hanging a burger on their tree every year during the holidays. Scout, a four-year-old mini Aussie, can be...

