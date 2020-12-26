Global  
 

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

TMZ.com Saturday, 26 December 2020
United Airlines has not contacted passengers on the flight where a COVID patient died, nor has the CDC and it's been nearly 2 weeks.  And how 'bout the cop who had sex on the Universal lot in front of the Bates Motel!!!  So we gotta ask…
United Airlines Major airline of the United States; founding member of Star Alliance

CDC Has Still Not Notified Passengers on United Flight, New Video of COVID Emergency

 It has been 9 days since that emergency on a United Airlines flight where a passenger with COVID apparently lied about his symptoms and later died ... yet we've..
TMZ.com

United Passengers Experiencing COVID Symptoms Ponder Legal Action

 Several passengers who were on the same United jet where a passenger fell ill and died of COVID now fear they may have COVID themselves, and they're thinking..
TMZ.com

United Airlines Won't Notify Passengers About COVID-Positive Flyer, Not Our Job

 The man who went into cardiac arrest on a United flight 8 days ago had COVID, but the airline still hasn't notified passengers and says it's not their..
TMZ.com

United Airlines Passenger Died from COVID-19, Passengers Still Not Notified

 The United Airlines passenger who fell ill on a flight last week and died did indeed have coronavirus ... yet United has not notified passengers they may be at..
TMZ.com

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Muted Christmas celebrations take place around globe amid COVID-19

 More than 120,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in the U.S. With the hospitals already overwhelmed, and concerns about the new, far more infectious..
CBS News

Hospitals fear post-holiday COVID-19 surge, as new travel restrictions imposed

 The CDC will start requiring travelers from the U.K. test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their flight to the U.S. This comes as hospitals and health..
CBS News

US requires negative coronavirus test from UK travelers

 Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Anyone flying into the United States from the United Kingdom will have to test negative for COVID-19 within 72..
The Verge

US to require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers traveling from UK

 The US will require air passengers traveling from the UK to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to the CDC.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Josh Norman Already Received 650 Applications For Small Biz Grants, Gonna Raise Over $500k

 NFL star Josh Norman says he expects to split $500k worth of donations ... and give it to hundreds of small businesses in Buffalo who have been devastated by..
TMZ.com

Covid: Festive charity dips cancelled due to pandemic

 Organisers have pulled the plug on people taking the plunge this year due to the pandemic.
BBC News

Derby's 'Covid-safe' glass pods for homeless

 They have filtered air to reduce the risk of catching the virus.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases

Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases AMID their efforts to keep a resurgence of cases at bay and worries over a mutated COVID-19 virus, there is reason to cheer for the state government and the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Maharashtra records over 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths

 Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,431 new COVID cases, taking the total tally to 19.13 lakh on Friday. Whereas, the total number of COVID-related deaths recorded...
Mid-Day

Moderna COVID Vaccine Swells Cosmetic Facial Fillers in Some

 A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has noted people with cosmetic facial fillers could experience side effects from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine....
Newsmax Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph