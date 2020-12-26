Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
United Airlines has not contacted passengers on the flight where a COVID patient died, nor has the CDC and it's been nearly 2 weeks. And how 'bout the cop who had sex on the Universal lot in front of the Bates Motel!!! So we gotta ask…
CDC Has Still Not Notified Passengers on United Flight, New Video of COVID EmergencyIt has been 9 days since that emergency on a United Airlines flight where a passenger with COVID apparently lied about his symptoms and later died ... yet we've..
TMZ.com
United Passengers Experiencing COVID Symptoms Ponder Legal ActionSeveral passengers who were on the same United jet where a passenger fell ill and died of COVID now fear they may have COVID themselves, and they're thinking..
TMZ.com
United Airlines Won't Notify Passengers About COVID-Positive Flyer, Not Our JobThe man who went into cardiac arrest on a United flight 8 days ago had COVID, but the airline still hasn't notified passengers and says it's not their..
TMZ.com
United Airlines Passenger Died from COVID-19, Passengers Still Not NotifiedThe United Airlines passenger who fell ill on a flight last week and died did indeed have coronavirus ... yet United has not notified passengers they may be at..
TMZ.com
Muted Christmas celebrations take place around globe amid COVID-19More than 120,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in the U.S. With the hospitals already overwhelmed, and concerns about the new, far more infectious..
CBS News
Hospitals fear post-holiday COVID-19 surge, as new travel restrictions imposedThe CDC will start requiring travelers from the U.K. test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their flight to the U.S. This comes as hospitals and health..
CBS News
US requires negative coronavirus test from UK travelersPhoto by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images
Anyone flying into the United States from the United Kingdom will have to test negative for COVID-19 within 72..
The Verge
US to require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers traveling from UKThe US will require air passengers traveling from the UK to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to the CDC.
USATODAY.com
Josh Norman Already Received 650 Applications For Small Biz Grants, Gonna Raise Over $500kNFL star Josh Norman says he expects to split $500k worth of donations ... and give it to hundreds of small businesses in Buffalo who have been devastated by..
TMZ.com
14 UK returnees to Karnataka test positive for Covid-19; samples sent for genetic sequencing
IndiaTimes
Covid: Festive charity dips cancelled due to pandemicOrganisers have pulled the plug on people taking the plunge this year due to the pandemic.
BBC News
Derby's 'Covid-safe' glass pods for homelessThey have filtered air to reduce the risk of catching the virus.
BBC News
