Ice-T Says He Was Afraid of Busting His Ass on 'The Masked Dancer'
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Ice-T had just one worry about appearing on "The Masked Dancer" ... busting his ass!!! The 'Law & Order: SVU' star joined "TMZ Live" and said everything was fine and dandy when he agreed to do the new FOX show. It was only one day of filming…
Ice-T American rapper and musician
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
