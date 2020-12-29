Global  
 

Signs 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan's Death Might Be Drug Related

TMZ.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
'Deadliest Catch' star Nick McGlashan appears to have died from some sort of drug overdose ... according to police investigating his death. Law enforcement sources tell us Nashville PD got a call to a Holiday Inn outside Nashville Sunday afternoon.…
