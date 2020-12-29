Signs 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan's Death Might Be Drug Related

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes



Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos' body camera at the scene. The recording captures officers helping people evacuate after the thunderous blast off camera. Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear. #Nashville #TN #Bodycam Report by Shoulderg.

