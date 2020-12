Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Reality star Nick McGlashan, who was a seventh-generation fisherman on Deadliest Catch, has died at age 33 in Nashville, Tenn. His sister, Lydia, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Sunday, December 27, though a cause of death is still unknown. "My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through.