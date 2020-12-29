Global  
 

Listen: Archie Wishes Everyone 'Happy New Year' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Podcast

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
The podcast holiday special is not only a star-studded affair with guests like Elton John and Tyler Perry but also has little Archie adorably wish fans a happy holiday.
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Spotify Podcast Featuring Elton John, Tyler Perry and More | THR News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Spotify Podcast Featuring Elton John, Tyler Perry and More | THR News 01:18

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first Spotify podcast through their multi-year deal with the audio streaming giant. The holiday special reflects on 2020 and offers hopes for the new year, and featuring many special guests.

