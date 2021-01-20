Lady Gaga commanded the inauguration crowd with her powerful performance of the national anthem. See the must-watch performance.Full Article
Watch Lady Gaga Command Inauguration Crowd With Powerful National Anthem Performance
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lady Gaga Performs Powerful National Anthem Rendition
HuffPost NOW News
Lady Gaga used her powerhouse vocals to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at Joe Biden’s inauguration and pointed to the..
Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden’s Inauguration
Wibbitz Top Stories
12pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem at Biden Inauguration
The Wrap
Lady Gaga has been set to perform the national anthem at Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Jennifer Lopez is also going to..