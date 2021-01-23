Legendary Talk Show Host Larry King Dies At 87 After Contracting COVID-19
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Larry King, Legendary Talk Show Host, Dead at 87
Wibbitz Top Stories
Larry King, , Legendary Talk Show Host, Dead at 87.
The iconic broadcaster and host of
‘Larry King Live’ died..
Legendary talk show host Larry King dies aged 87
Bang Media International Limited
Broadcasting Icon Larry King Dies At 87
CBS 2 New York
You might like
More coverage
Larry King's CNN legacy
Bleacher Report AOL
Larry King, legendary talk show host has died at the age of 87. King hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for over 25 years.
Larry King dies at age 87
Bleacher Report AOL