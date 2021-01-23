Larry King, legendary talk show host, remembered
Larry King, whose interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary individuals helped define American conversation for half a century, died Saturday. (Jan. 23)
Larry King, the self-made man from Brooklyn who spent six decades proudly winging it as an interviewer on the radio and as the host..
Legendary talk show host Larry King has died aged 87.