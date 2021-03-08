Meghan's mental health struggle and the Palace's sinister refusal to help paints a broad and damaging picture of a Royal family with a history of mistreating women they don’t consider compliant
Published
This post may be triggering for those suffering with mental health issues.One of the most disturbing revelations that came out of Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle was that Meghan’s mental health was so fragile during her pregnancy that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and that she went to “...Full Article