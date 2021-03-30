Petr Kellner, a billionaire art collector who is reportedly the wealthiest man in the Czech Republic, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska on Saturday, March 27.Full Article
Billionaire Czech Art Collector Petr Kellner Killed In Helicopter Crash At 56
Petr Kellner, a Czech billionaire and the founder of PPF Group NV, was killed in a helicopter crash in the Alaskan mountains.
The Eurocopter AS 350 crashed under unknown circumstances about 50 miles east of Anchorage, officials said.
