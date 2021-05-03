Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure has died aged 42. His cause of death is unknown and his body has been sent for an autopsy after his career was impacted by health issues.Full Article
Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure Dies Aged 42
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42 after battling multiple health problems
He made nearly 300 NASCAR starts in his career, including three in the Cup Series
CBS Sports
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42.
ESPN