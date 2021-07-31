Simone Biles Withdraws From Vault And Uneven Bars At Tokyo Olympics After 'Twisties'

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics followed her withdrawal form the individual all-around competition due to 'the twisties.'

