During a press conference on Tuesday, October 12, the coroner confirmed that Gabby Petito was not with child when she was killed.Full Article
Coroner Confirms That Gabby Petito Was Not Pregnant When She Was Killed By Strangulation
The Teton County coroner announced Gabby Petito’s cause of death was strangulation, and the manner of death was homicide.
Gabby Petito Died from Strangulation, Medical Examiner Says
The 22-year-old woman's death was ruled a homicide last month following an autopsy by the Teton County Coroner's Office, but..
