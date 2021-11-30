Dr. Mehmet Oz is reportedly planning on running as a Republican for a Pennsylvania senate seat as Pat Toomey is retiring, sources told 'TMZ.'Full Article
Dr. Mehmet Oz To Run For Pennsylvania Senate Seat As A Republican, Sources Say
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Dr. Oz Is Running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican
Dr. Mehmet Oz is hoping to make a big career change. The 61-year-old TV host and cardiothoracic surgeon will be running for senate..
Just Jared
Dr. Oz to Run for Senate in Pennsylvania
Matthew McConaughey may have chickened out in running for Texas Governor, but we've learned Dr. Mehmet Oz is going full bore in..
TMZ.com