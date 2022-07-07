William Friend, Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star Bevin Prince died after being struck by lightning over the holiday weekend. Friend was just 33 years old.Full Article
Who Is William Friend? 'OTH' Star Bevin Prince's Husband Died At 33
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hilarie Burton Honors "Strong" One Tree Hill Co-Star Bevin Prince After Husband's Death
E! Online
The One Tree Hill family is showing their support for one of their own. Actress Hilarie Burton penned a touching message to her..
-
'One Tree Hill' Star Bevin Prince's Husband William Friend Dies After Being Struck by Lightning
Breitbart
-
William Friend, Husband Of 'One Tree Hill' Star Bevin Prince, Dies After Being Struck By Lightning
Huffington Post
-
Bisnow CEO Will Friend, Husband of 'One Tree Hill' Star Bevin Prince, Dies in Lightning Strike
Upworthy
-
'One Tree Hill' star Bevin Prince's husband fatally struck by lightning
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
One Tree Hill' star Bevin Prince's husband fatally struck by lightning
Upworthy
William Friend, 33, died Sunday near Masonboro Island in North Carolina. His death is the third lightning fatality in the U.S. this..
-
William Friend, husband of 'One Tree Hill' star Bevin Prince, dead at 33
Upworthy
-
'One Tree Hill' Star Bevin Prince's Husband Dies After Being Struck by Lightning
TMZ.com
-
William Friend, ‘One Tree Hill’ star Bevin Prince's husband, dies at 33 after being struck by lightning
Upworthy
-
One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince's Husband William Friend Killed by Lightning Strike
E! Online