Nichelle Nichols' son Kyle Johnson confirmed her funeral service would be private, limited to family and close friends.Full Article
'Star Trek' Actress Nichelle Nichols Dies At 89
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress who played Lieutenant Uhura dies aged 89
BANG Showbiz
Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols has died aged 89.
Advertisement
More coverage
'Trailblazing' actress who played Lt Uhura on Star Trek dies
Sky News
Actor Nichelle Nichols, who found worldwide fame and led the way for black women in TV by starring in the original Star Trek TV..