Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Called It Quits Weeks Ago As Hulu Scrambled To Delay News, It's Claimed

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Called It Quits Weeks Ago As Hulu Scrambled To Delay News, It's Claimed

OK! Magazine

Published

A source claimed that Hulu was desperate to the keep the news of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashians split under wraps.

Full Article