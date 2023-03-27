Dick Van Dyke Reveals He 'Did A Face Plant' Into His Steering Wheel When Airbags Failed In Recent Car Accident
Published
The Malibu Sheriff Department confirmed neither alcohol nor drugs were involved in Dick Van Dyke's car accident.Full Article
Published
The Malibu Sheriff Department confirmed neither alcohol nor drugs were involved in Dick Van Dyke's car accident.Full Article
Dick Van Dyke showed off his battle wounds Friday after his recent car accident, claiming the airbags didn’t deploy during the..