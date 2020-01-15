Petitioners Demand Microsoft Release a Free Windows 7

Global  

Linux Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Petitioners Demand Microsoft Release a Free Windows 7The Free Software Foundation wants Microsoft to keep Windows 7 alive as a free operating system. Microsoft stopped providing free security patches and support for Windows 7 earlier this month. Although the popular operating system reached its 10th birthday last fall, some 200 million PCs around the globe still run it, according to industry estimates.
