How to check if your Mac’s software is 32- or 64-bit Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MacOS 10.14 Mojave, the version of the Mac operating system before the new macOS Catalina, is the last version that supports 32-bit software. With Catalina, only 64-bit software will be supported.



Catalina is here and if you decide to upgrade to the new macOS, you need to do a bit more than usual to prepare your Mac. You need to make sure your apps are 64-bit versions. If your app is a 32-bit version, it will not work.



Apple



Apple actually started to warn people about the change with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. If you launch a 32-bit app in High Sierra, an alert pops up to tell you that your app needs to be updated. The alert appears only once in High Sierra, and in Mojave, it appears every 30 days.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tech1UAE How to check if your Mac’s software is 32- or 64-bit https://t.co/z3T7EXCR7d https://t.co/GtISQ76ZM1 15 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva How to check if your Mac’s software is 32- or 64-bit https://t.co/ZP3sfbjjjT https://t.co/L3GYboAVa7 19 minutes ago Zyite How to check if your Mac’s software is 32- or 64-bit https://t.co/XwVEaijLAs https://t.co/rIkSGTmpcH 19 minutes ago Anubhab Hazra Check new affordable ZW 3D CAD Introduction https://t.co/NE4gOtzXoe. For free home license and web training pls ema… https://t.co/hnILXN3jhU 35 minutes ago Proposition Majjor RT @kleyi: Hey @Safaricom_Care @SafaricomPLC your agent jobal software company jadala shop colaborating with police to extort money from pu… 1 hour ago ROBERT TIRADO RT @Saucebabyyy: @adidasoriginals i bet if you had a way to check, 95% of your orders tonight were placed by automated software. Thanks for… 1 hour ago jmoney @adidasoriginals i bet if you had a way to check, 95% of your orders tonight were placed by automated software. Tha… https://t.co/HqsIetT91P 1 hour ago Karl A Smith RT @brandotive: Looking for tips on adding Proof of Concepts to your 2020 Business Plan? Check out these pragmatic #POC pointers from @bl… 2 hours ago