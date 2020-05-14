Global  

Apple Stores in Italy Will Begin Reopening on May 19

MacRumours.com Thursday, 14 May 2020
Apple today indicated that its retail store at the Nave de Vero shopping mall in the Venice area will reopen on Tuesday, May 19, with reduced operating hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time and other health and safety measures in place.
Italian website iSpazio today reported that Apple plans to reopen 10 of its 17 stores in Italy on May 19, excluding locations in the Piedmont and Lombardy regions.

After closing all of its retail stores outside of the Greater China region in mid-March due to the global health crisis, Apple is in the process of reopening locations in some countries, including Australia, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, South Korea, and the United States. However, the majority of its stores around the world remain closed.

MacRumors shared a list of guidelines that Apple Stores are following upon reopening, such as social distancing and checking the temperatures of customers.

