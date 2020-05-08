Apple has started reopening some stores, and precautions like temperature checks could be a sign of what shopping will look like after the pandemic (AAPL)
|
Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
· Apple has begun reopening stores in areas such as South Korea, Austria, and Australia, coming after the company closed all locations outside of China indefinitely.
· The policies being implemented in Apple Stores provide a glimpse at how the shopping experience could change more broadly.
· In Apple Stores that are open,...