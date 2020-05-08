Apple has started reopening some stores, and precautions like temperature checks could be a sign of what shopping will look like after the pandemic (AAPL)

Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Apple has begun reopening stores in areas such as South Korea, Austria, and Australia, coming after the company closed all locations outside of China indefinitely.

· The policies being implemented in Apple Stores provide a glimpse at how the shopping experience could change more broadly.

· In Apple Stores that are open,... · Apple has begun reopening stores in areas such as South Korea, Austria, and Australia, coming after the company closed all locations outside of China indefinitely.· The policies being implemented in Apple Stores provide a glimpse at how the shopping experience could change more broadly.· In Apple Stores that are open, 👓 View full article

