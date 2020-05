Brαyαn_Blαncαs RT @9to5mac: Apple releases iOS 13.5 to the public with Exposure Notification API, Face ID enhancements, more https://t.co/nDiCBSobLE by @C… 1 minute ago Snapterz RT @MacRumors: Apple Releases New 13.4.5 Software for HomePod https://t.co/DzWKnln5gk by @julipuli https://t.co/V5P3VGLl4X 3 minutes ago Snapterz RT @MacRumors: Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.5 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models https://t.co/RZKKn3wfHn by @julipuli https://t.co… 3 minutes ago Snapterz RT @MacRumors: Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.5 With Exposure Notification API, Face ID Mask Updates, Group FaceTime Changes and More htt… 3 minutes ago AppleVisXL #AppleVisBlogReply: Apple Releases iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 With Exposure Notification API and Face Mask Detection… https://t.co/Lyfvv5Z8Ql 5 minutes ago Rishi Dave RT @imlazar: Apple releases #ios 13.5 improving facial recognition for those wearing masks https://t.co/AGTQh9QRdh #ios135 7 minutes ago Lauren Sarkesian That’s why we at @OTI are urging governments NOT to pursue location data approaches. Word is a few states (Utah, No… https://t.co/3cyeLpcJTm 10 minutes ago Dr Vicente Nario Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.5 With Exposure Notification API, Face ID Mask Updates, Group FaceTime Changes and… https://t.co/Tn84nONIlF 10 minutes ago