Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes Aarogya Setu app open source

CRN Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Read Article In a bid to allay the privacy concerns regarding the Aarogya Setu app, the Centre has announced it was making the mobile application open source, allowing researchers, experts and developers to understand how it works and the personal data processed through it. The source code for the Android version of the application is […]

The post Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes Aarogya Setu app open source appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog

Aarogya Setu app identified more than 3000 COVID-19 hotspots: NITI Aayog 01:56

 In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant said, "Aarogya Setu app is now open source. Transparency, privacy and security have been the core...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Aarogya Setu app: How the govt is trying to allay privacy concerns | Oneindia News [Video]

Aarogya Setu app: How the govt is trying to allay privacy concerns | Oneindia News

The Indian govt has so far made Aarogya Setu App compulsory for govt officials, all public and private sector employees returning to work gradually as the lockdown eases in phases and now even for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:40Published
'Aarogya Setu will save lives, won't be needed after pandemic': MyGov.in CEO [Video]

'Aarogya Setu will save lives, won't be needed after pandemic': MyGov.in CEO

The Aarogya Setu app has become a major talking point after concerns over data privacy were raised by many, including a French ethical hacker. While the opposition has called the app a 'surveillance..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:15Published

Tweets about this

jawedalam3

Jawed alam RT @ABPNews: Centre Makes Aarogya Setu App Open-Source For Scrutiny Amid Privacy Concerns. #AarogyaSetuApp #India #Privacy https://t.co/8… 7 minutes ago

BiIndia

Business Insider India🇮🇳 Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes #AarogyaSetu app open source https://t.co/7LlXErI1RI @SetuAarogya 21 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next In a bid to allay the privacy concerns regarding the #AarogyaSetuapp, the Centre on Tuesday announced it was making… https://t.co/v0HsVzDRrA 1 hour ago

ET_CISO

ETCISO ETCISO | Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes Aarogya Setu app open source https://t.co/UZXH1nKTSa 1 hour ago

ET_CIO

ETCIO ETCio | Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes Aarogya Setu app open source https://t.co/QiQXiICUbk 2 hours ago

todaysnewsdesk

Todays News Desk Centre Makes Aarogya Setu App Open-Source For Scrutiny Amid Privacy Concerns https://3.6.145.127/centre-makes-aarogy… https://t.co/teYpcXlmNM 6 hours ago

OpenSourcenew

Open Source new Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes Aarogya Setu app open source - https://t.co/6cM9IAojw5 https://t.co/KuUTxAmvHK 11 hours ago

thenglishpost

The English Post Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes Aarogya Setu app open source #AarogyaSetu https://t.co/ADeaWUmSWe 12 hours ago