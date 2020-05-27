Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes Aarogya Setu app open source
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Read Article In a bid to allay the privacy concerns regarding the Aarogya Setu app, the Centre has announced it was making the mobile application open source, allowing researchers, experts and developers to understand how it works and the personal data processed through it. The source code for the Android version of the application is […]
The post Amid privacy concerns, Centre makes Aarogya Setu app open source appeared first on CRN - India.
In a press conference held in Delhi on May 26, CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant said that Aarogya Setu app is now open source and has identified more than 3000 hotspots in 3-17 days ahead of time. Kant said, "Aarogya Setu app is now open source. Transparency, privacy and security have been the core...