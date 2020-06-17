Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple's Diversity Chief Christie Smith Leaves the Company

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Apple's head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith is leaving the company, according to a Bloomberg report today. Unlike her predecessor, who reported directly to CEO Tim Cook, Smith reported to Apple's senior VP of retail and people, Deirdre O'Brien.
"Inclusion and diversity are core Apple values and we deeply believe the most diverse teams are the most innovative teams," Apple said in an emailed statement confirming the news. "Christie Smith will be leaving Apple to spend more time with her family and we wish her well. Our Inclusion and Diversity team continues to report directly to Deirdre O’Brien on the Executive Team."

Smith's exit was planned two months ago, according to Apple, but Bloomberg's sources report that Tuesday was her last day at work. Her LinkedIn account has been updated to reflect the change in employment status, but Apple has not yet named a replacement.

Smith joined Apple in 2017 and took over the role from Denise Young Smith, who lasted just six months and left after apologizing for controversial comments she made about the mostly white makeup of Apple's executive team.

Smith brought extensive experience to the role, drawn from her 28 years building and leading high performance teams. Prior to joining Apple, Smith was with Deloitte for 17 years as a Client Advisory Principal.

The move comes just a week after CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ announced Apple's Racial Equity and Justice initiative, with a $100 million commitment. Cook says the initiative will build on Apple's existing work in the racial justice space, significantly broadening its scope and impact through a model that was also used for Apple's environmental efforts.

Apple maintains an inclusion and diversity website and shares regular updates on its efforts to diversify its workforce, push pay equity, and work with underserved communities to empower students and educators.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
This article, "Apple's Diversity Chief Christie Smith Leaves the Company" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Apple Stock Hits All Time High [Video]

Apple Stock Hits All Time High

Apple stocks surge following news the company will develop its own chips to be used in Mac computers. The company also announced that production of its iPhone 12 will kick off this summer.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:26Published
Garfield Heights catering company, Apple Spice, works to survive impact from pandemic [Video]

Garfield Heights catering company, Apple Spice, works to survive impact from pandemic

Garfield Heights catering company, Apple Spice, works to survive impact from pandemic

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:45Published
Apple Is Making Safety Changes to Its Supply Chain Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Apple Is Making Safety Changes to Its Supply Chain Amid Coronavirus

According to the company's new 2020 Supplier Responsibility report. Apple is working closely with its global supply chain to bring in important safety measures to protect workers during the global..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple’s diversity head leaves the company with no replacement yet named

 In what seems rather unfortunate timing, Apple’s diversity head Christie Smith has left the company, with no replacement named as yet. It comes at a time when...
9to5Mac

Apple's head of diversity is leaving a week after the company pledged $100 million to fight racial injustice

Apple's head of diversity is leaving a week after the company pledged $100 million to fight racial injustice · Apple's head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith has left the company. · Her departure comes a week after the company pledged $100 million to...
Business Insider

Apple's diversity chief leaves as companies vow to tackle racism

Apple's diversity chief leaves as companies vow to tackle racism Apple Inc.’s head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith is leaving the iPhone company, according to people familiar with the matter. Last week, Chief...
WorldNews


Tweets about this