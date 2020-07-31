Twitter breach that impacted Apple was result of spear phishing attack Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Twitter continues to release information about its investigation into a massive security breach that roped a number of high-profile accounts into spamming messages in a bitcoin scam campaign.



Like many security snafus before it, the Twitter fiasco found certain key employees fall victim to social engineering. According to the microblogging firm, hackers initiated a phone spear phishing attack that involved "significant and concerted" efforts to dupe employees into handing over access to internal administration tools."This attack relied on a significant and concerted attempt to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to our internal systems," Twitter said in a tweet Thursday. A second tweet said, "By obtaining employee credentials, they were able to target specific employees who had access to our account support tools."



