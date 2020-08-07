'The Good Place,' 'Jurassic World,' 'The Secret Garden' - the best iTunes video deals
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Apple holds sales on iTunes content every week, and this week's best deals include 4K movies like "Jurassic World," fourth wall breakers like "The Muppets," and TV boxsets like "The Good Place."
Nito is a seasoned veteran when it comes to scuba diving. He lives on the island Amerbergris Caye, in the town of San Pedro, Belize. This is the island that was made famous by Madonna, singing La Isla..