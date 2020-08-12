Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Apple Music beta website follows iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur design

Macworld Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Apple has launched a new beta website for Apple Music, aligning its web app with the new design and features of Apple Music in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

The current Apple Music website is headed by a For You section, with multi-colored icons next to the Browse, Radio, Artist, Album, and Song navigation. 

IDG

The current Apple Music site (top) and the new Apple Music beta site (bottom).

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Audi S3 Sportback Interior Design [Video]

The new Audi S3 Sportback Interior Design

The strikingly sporty design of the new S3 models continues on the inside – with the new, compact shifter for the seven-speed S tronic and decorative aluminum or carbon inlays whose design evokes the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:57Published
Billie Eilish's 2020 DNC Performance, The Rolling Stones' New Flagship Store & More | THR News [Video]

Billie Eilish's 2020 DNC Performance, The Rolling Stones' New Flagship Store & More | THR News

Billie Eilish's 2020 DNC Performance, The Rolling Stones' New Flagship Store & More | THR News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:06Published
'Antim Darshan' of music maestro Pandit Jasraj held in Mumbai [Video]

'Antim Darshan' of music maestro Pandit Jasraj held in Mumbai

The 'Antim Darshan' of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj held in Mumbai. Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to the legendary music artist. His body was repatriated from New Jersey..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Relaunched Apple Music 'beta' web player features new 'Listen Now' tab

 Apple this week relaunched a beta version of the Apple Music web player with a few tweaks that bring the service in line with corresponding app versions set to...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

DefineTheFine

Define The Fine Apple Launches Apple Music Beta Website With iOS 14 Design and 'Listen Now' Tab to Replace 'For You' https://t.co/qRuzdOpK2M 6 hours ago

iphonegame24x7

iphone game Apple Launches Apple Music Beta Website With iOS 14 Design and 'Listen Now' Tab to Replace 'For You' - MacRumors https://t.co/HzZ9WvTkWd 2 days ago

betterjobsearch

The Job Guy RT @politicalHEDGE: Apple (AAPL) Launches Music Beta Website With Listen Now Tab (Revised) https://t.co/hZUQh9zXBt From August 14, [email protected]… 3 days ago

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE Apple (AAPL) Launches Music Beta Website With Listen Now Tab (Revised) https://t.co/hZUQh9zXBt From August 14, 2… https://t.co/K1FxW8uJTJ 3 days ago

sgurnani

Sachin Gurnani RT @MacRumors: Apple Launches Apple Music Beta Website With iOS 14 Design and ‘Listen Now’ Tab to Replace ‘For You’ https://t.co/s6tcLyR1hy… 3 days ago

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE Apple (AAPL) Launches Music Beta Website With Listen Now Tab (Revised) https://t.co/hZUQh9zXBt 4 days ago

mobeusmak

mobeus New Apple Music beta website follows iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur design https://t.co/AkVmiCHVCB 4 days ago

AppleNe78694707

AppleNews RT @MacTrast: ICYMI: Apple Launches Apple Music Beta Website With iOS 14 Design and New ‘Listen Now’ Tab https://t.co/nnMazIkoDq https://t.… 4 days ago