New Apple Music beta website follows iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur design Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple has launched a new beta website for Apple Music, aligning its web app with the new design and features of Apple Music in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.



The current Apple Music website is headed by a For You section, with multi-colored icons next to the Browse, Radio, Artist, Album, and Song navigation.



IDG



The current Apple Music site (top) and the new Apple Music beta site (bottom).



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

