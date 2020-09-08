Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple mass producing 'AirTags,' about to begin 'iPhone 12' production

AppleInsider Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
A new report from the supply chain says that Apple has already begun "AirTags" mass production, plus it will soon ramp up "iPhone 12" manufacturing, and it's also increasing orders for iPads.

As rumors persist that Apple will announce the date of its "iPhone 12" event, a new report claims that production is now or shortly to be underway on Apple's "AirTags," certain models of "iPhone 12," and new iPads.According to the Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has managed to shorten the coronavirus-induced production delays to weeks instead of months. The "iPhone 12" range is reported to be about to begin limited manufacturing, before ramping up toward the end of September or the start of October.

Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'12 lakh jobs': Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to 'make in India' [Video]

'12 lakh jobs': Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to 'make in India'

Indian government has received applications from 22 tech companies. Applicants include Samsung, Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron etc. The firms have applied to expand production facilities in India. Foxconn,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
Apple Begins iPhone Production in India [Video]

Apple Begins iPhone Production in India

As Apple looks to move operations out of China, the tech giant has reportedly started producing iPhone 11s in neighboring India.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Nikkei: iPhone 12 Mass Production Starting Later This Month, AirTags Production Already in Full Swing

 Apple will begin mass producing the iPhone 12 on a limited scale later this month and on into early October, according to a report today from Nikkei Asian...
MacRumours.com

Report: Apple to begin iPhone 12 mass production soon, AirTags production already started

 Apple is set to begin mass production of the iPhone 12 later this month, according to a report from Nikkei. It says at least one of the four 5G-enabled iPhone 12...
9to5Mac

Everything I want from Apple’s rumored AirTags

 Earlier this year, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the company is set to releaseTile-like tags to find your wallet, bag, keys, and such. Now,...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Enzoeholic

Enzoe Apple to ramp up iPhone 12 production, already mass-producing AirTags https://t.co/oaQ3nYVOI1 2 days ago

BenitoACruz8

Benito A Cruz RT @appleinsider: Apple mass producing 'AirTags,' about to begin 'iPhone 12' production https://t.co/4IORJtOsOz https://t.co/C04VhKJvDI 2 days ago

rosesana

Rose Sana Apple to ramp up iPhone 12 production, already mass-producing AirTags https://t.co/hBj0wfCKj5 https://t.co/rJ3WcishwI 2 days ago

ONES_Gadget

ONES_Gadget Apple to ramp up iPhone 12 production, already mass-producing AirTags https://t.co/OY2TnijB77 https://t.co/VoxksFHr21 2 days ago

primo4k

primo4k  Apple mass producing 'AirTags,' about to begin 'iPhone 12' production https://t.co/v1s076rXXV https://t.co/9hQeHK9Jfo 2 days ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: Apple mass producing 'AirTags,' about to begin 'iPhone 12' production https://t.co/8xpishk4ya https://t.co/y6nDN8HkNv 2 days ago

Muktadir_H_Khan

Muktadirul Haq Khan Apple to ramp up iPhone 12 production, already mass-producing AirTags https://t.co/Tb9efb4yfz 2 days ago

mobiledeviceadv

MobileDeviceAdvisor Apple to ramp up iPhone 12 production, already mass-producing AirTags https://t.co/6klDl1BlM5 2 days ago