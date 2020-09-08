Apple mass producing 'AirTags,' about to begin 'iPhone 12' production Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )





Read more... A new report from the supply chain says that Apple has already begun "AirTags" mass production, plus it will soon ramp up "iPhone 12" manufacturing, and it's also increasing orders for iPads.As rumors persist that Apple will announce the date of its "iPhone 12" event, a new report claims that production is now or shortly to be underway on Apple's "AirTags," certain models of "iPhone 12," and new iPads.According to the Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has managed to shorten the coronavirus -induced production delays to weeks instead of months. The "iPhone 12" range is reported to be about to begin limited manufacturing, before ramping up toward the end of September or the start of October.Read more... 👓 View full article

