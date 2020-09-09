Carriers Preparing for Launch of iPhone 12 Models With 5G Support Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

With the launch of so-called iPhone 12 models inching closer, mobile carriers are in the process of preparing marketing materials for the devices, as evidenced by a placeholder email shared by reputable leaker Evan Blass today.

As widely rumored, the email indicates that iPhone 12 models will support faster 5G cellular networks. The email also suggests that pre-orders will end on Tuesday, October 20, and while it does look like iPhone 12 models won't be announced until next month, carriers are unlikely to be privy to any specific dates this far in advance.



Apple is expected to introduce four new smartphones, including the iPhone 12 in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes and the iPhone 12 Pro in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. Rumors suggest that all of the devices will feature OLED displays, 5G support, and a new flat-edged design, while the Pro models are said to feature a LiDAR Scanner and a new dark blue color option.





— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 9, 2020In the meantime, Apple has announced that it will be holding a virtual event on Tuesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time that will reportedly be focused on new Apple Watch models and perhaps the rumored iPad Air 4 with slimmer bezels.

