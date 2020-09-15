|
Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Available Friday With Pre-Orders Beginning Today
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE will be available Friday, with pre-orders beginning today. Apple Watch Series 6 pricing starts at $399 in the United States, while the Apple Watch SE starts at $279.
