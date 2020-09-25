Video offers close look at Apple-designed face mask Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )





Read more... A video posted to YouTube by unboxing specialist Unbox Therapy on Thursday shows off Apple's in-house designed Face Mask and recently adopted ClearMask.The rather lengthy video offers the first close look at Apple's face mask, designed by the company's Engineering and Industrial Design teams specifically for use by corporate and retail employees during the coronavirus pandemic.Each box comes with five sealed masks and adapters that allow users to join the ear loops behind the head for a more secure fit. Instructions printed on the sealed packages are done in typical Apple fashion and inform users to wash their hands, open the mask, and adjust the straps to fit.Read more... 👓 View full article

