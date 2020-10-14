Global  
 

Apple reduces price of accessories not included in iPhone 12 box

AppleInsider Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
With the introduction of iPhone 12, Apple is no longer supplying handset buyers a standard wall charger or EarPods, a measure the company says will help offset carbon emissions as part of wider corporate environmental initiatives.

An updated online Apple Store webpage shows EarPods with Lightning Connector now sell for $19, down from $29 prior to iPhone 12's announcement. A new 20W USB-C wall charger, which stands as a ready replacement for the 18W charger that came with iPhone 11 models, receives the same price reduction to sell for $19.MacRumors spotted the change earlier today.

