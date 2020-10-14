Apple reduces price of accessories not included in iPhone 12 box
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () With the introduction of iPhone 12, Apple is no longer supplying handset buyers a standard wall charger or EarPods, a measure the company says will help offset carbon emissions as part of wider corporate environmental initiatives.
An updated online Apple Store webpage shows EarPods with Lightning Connector now sell for $19, down from $29 prior to iPhone 12's announcement. A new 20W USB-C wall charger, which stands as a ready replacement for the 18W charger that came with iPhone 11 models, receives the same price reduction to sell for $19.MacRumors spotted the change earlier today.
