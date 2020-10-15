Global  
 

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini Screen Protectors $5, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
TechMatte (99% positive all-time feedback from 301,000+) via Amazon currently offering a 3-pack of amFilm iPhone 12/Pro Glass Screen Protectors for *$5.59 Prime shipped* when code *6FZJBXMS *has been applied at checkout. Down from its $8 going rate, today’s offer amounts to an over 30% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in months, and is the second-best discount to date. You can also score a 3-pack of screen protectors for iPhone 12 Pro Max with code *TGROXHDB *as well as 12 Mini with code *G2MF52JE *for the same price. No matter which one of Apple’s latest iPhone you plan on picking up starting tomorrow, today’s discounted screen protectors will be a great way to ensure the screen says scratch-free. And with three protectors included, you’ll be able to swap them out over time to keep things looking fresh. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

-More smartphone accessories:-

· Amazon’s Gold Box offers *30% off *smartphone lighting kits and more
· Seneo 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad: *$14* (Reg. $21) | Amazon

· w/ code *98GQHFGX*

· Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds: *$40* (Reg. $60) | Amazon 
· Save on refurb Philips Hue Bluetooth bulbs, light strips, and more from* $20*
· *75% off* Caseology iPhone 11/Pro/Max Cases from *$6 *
· SOUNDPEATS Wireless Earbuds with USB-C power bank case* 25% off* + more from* $23*
· Amazon Kodak sale up to *30% off* iOS/Android printers and instant cams from *$70*
· Skullcandy Ink’d Plus Earbuds: *$15* (Reg. $18) | Amazon 
· *75% off* Caseology Samsung Galaxy 20/Plus/Ultra Cases from *$6 *

-Deals still live from yesterday:-

· Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker: *$53* (Reg. $62) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon

· Samsung Galaxy S20 S-View Case:* $9* (Reg. $18) | Amazon
· Score a new 2020 low on Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM Speaker at* $50* (Save 30%)
· Mpow M30 IPX8 Bluetooth Earbuds: *$19* (Reg. $35) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon + code *S79Z7QLT*

· Samsung 45W USB-C Charger: *$40* (Reg. $50) | Amazon
· BrexLink USB-C Cable:* $6* (Reg. $9) | Amazon

· w/ code *PN3NFPOM*

more…
Financial Focus for Oct. 13
Financial Focus for Oct. 13

Financial Focus for Oct. 13 00:45

 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Apple held its iPhone event today and launched 4 new devices: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it...

