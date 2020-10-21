Apple Buys Rights to 'The Velvet Underground' Documentary Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Apple today announced that it has purchased the worldwide distribution rights to "The Velvet Underground," a documentary from Todd Haynes.

Haynes' documentary follows 1960's band "The Velvet Underground," which was headlined by Lou Reed and once managed by artist Andy Warhol. "The Velvet Underground" was known as the "house band" at the Factory, which was Warhol's studio that served as a hangout for artists and a venue for legendary parties.



"The Velvet Underground" will feature never before seen performances and recordings, Warhol films, experimental art, and in-depth interviews with key players of that time.



The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock 'n' roll's most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, "The Velvet Underground" shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.



There's no known release date for "The Velvet Underground" at this time, but it joins several other documentaries that Apple has picked up such as Werner Herzog's "Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds," "Boys State," "Beastie Boys Story," "Dads," and "The Elephant Queen."

