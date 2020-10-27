Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jon Stewart Current Affairs Series Coming to Apple TV+

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Apple has secured a multi-year deal with writer, producer, and former host of "The Daily Show" Jon Stewart, which will see him returning to TV following his 2015 retirement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Stewart will once again host a current affairs show, exploring topics at the center of national conversation. There's no title yet for the series, which will feature hourlong single-subject episodes. Stewart and former HBO chief Richard Plepler will serve as executive producers.

During his 20 year tenure at Comedy Central, Stewart won more than 20 Emmys and served as a major voice in American political satire. Since he left "The Daily Show," he has served as an executive producer for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and has appeared on other talk shows.

The series won't feature daily or weekly episodes, but will have a companion podcast as part of Apple's efforts to develop original podcast content.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Jon Stewart Current Affairs Series Coming to Apple TV+" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart to launch current affairs series on Apple TV+

 Jon Stewart left US talk show scene in 2015, but is now set to make a triumphant comeback with a new current affairs series exclusive to Apple TV+. Via Hollywood...
9to5Mac

Jon Stewart signs multi-year deal with Apple TV+ for current events series

 Long-time "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart is set to return to his beat, in a long-term deal for Apple TV+. Stephen Colbert (left), with Jon Stewart...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

amiecinbg

amiecinbg RT @THR: Exclusive: #JonStewart returns with a current affairs series for Apple https://t.co/Fj32fJq2QW https://t.co/nuVpxd81PJ 3 seconds ago

sbwcws

░Λlgo Bot Jon Stewart signs current affairs series deal with Apple, THR reports $AAPL 6 seconds ago

1975everlast

Trump Is Free Chicken RT @frankpallotta: JUST IN: Jon Stewart is coming back to TV... Apple TV+. The tech giant has made a deal with the former host of The Dail… 23 seconds ago

primetimercom

Primetimer News: Apple TV+ snags Jon Stewart for his return to television in a new current affairs program. https://t.co/lixqSkC2yJ 28 seconds ago

bjtitus

Brandon Titus RT @axios: Jon Stewart, the former host of "The Daily Show," is set to release a yet-to-be titled "original current affairs series" with Ap… 1 minute ago

HollywoodWatch1

Hollywood Watch Jon Stewart Returns With Current Affairs Series for Apple (Exclusive) - Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/zbApaODcZq 1 minute ago

HollywoodShare

Hollywood Share Jon Stewart Returns With Current Affairs Series for Apple (Exclusive) - Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/F7xEfbuTqu 1 minute ago

Oksana_dok

Oksana K RT @IndieWire: Jon Stewart to Host Current Affairs Series at Apple TV+ https://t.co/Ov5Op7lGSN https://t.co/lACOcT2QFM 2 minutes ago