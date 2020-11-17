Epic Games brings 'Fortnite' fight with Apple to Australia's courts
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Apple's legal fight with Epic over "Fortnite" and App Store rules has expanded onto another continent, with Epic launching a legal claim against Apple in Australia.
Epic Games and Apple are embroiled in a lawsuit battle over "Fortnite," the highly-popular Epic game that was pulled from the App Store in August, triggering legal activity from both sides. While the main action is taking place in US courts, Epic has decided to bring the fight to a completely different continent, by launching a lawsuit in Australia.Filed on Wednesday in the Federal Court of Australia, Epic alleges that Apple's conduct with the App Store is a "misuse of market power" that has the effect of "substantially lessening competition" in the iOS app industry. According to Epic, Apple's conduct breaches Australian Consumer Law as well as sections of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010.
Video game 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of..