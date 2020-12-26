The best board game companion apps for iPhone and iPad

As mobile devices have brought board games into the 21st century, AppleInsider looks at the App Store's best companion apps to enhance your table-top gaming experience.
The top app-friendly board games for Apple devices
The advent of mobile devices has pushed board games into new realms, with companion iPhone and iPad apps adding extra nuance to table-top gaming. Apps can help keep score, guide you through your journey, and even allow you to play single-player vs. AI, creating a mixed-medium experience that wasn't possible until the last decade.
