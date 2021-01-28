WhatsApp to require Face ID and Touch ID when syncing to Mac app

WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop are getting a significant security boost as developers roll out support for biometric authentication when syncing messages.



Starting on Thursday, WhatsApp announced that they would begin rolling out a new security feature that allows users to require biometric verification — such as Face ID or Touch ID — before syncing messages between the desktop or web versions of WhatsApp.







Today we're starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices.



WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data.



Chats for your onlyhttps://t.co/qR3zsexzfj pic.twitter.com/Ei5G35MPpA



— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 28, 2021

Read more...