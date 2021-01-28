WhatsApp to require Face ID and Touch ID when syncing to Mac app

WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop are getting a significant security boost as developers roll out support for biometric authentication when syncing messages.

Starting on Thursday, WhatsApp announced that they would begin rolling out a new security feature that allows users to require biometric verification — such as Face ID or Touch ID — before syncing messages between the desktop or web versions of WhatsApp.



Today we're starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices.

WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data.

