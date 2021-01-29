Apple today shared a new video in its ongoing "Shot on iPhone" series, this time highlighting a short film about a Chinese New Year legend reimagined as a contemporary coming-of-age story.



Directed by American filmmaker Lulu Wang, "Nian" tells the story of a little girl who grows curious about a mythical creature that lives in the forest and – so her parents say – likes to eat children.



But when her rice cakes are mysteriously eaten in the woods one day by an unseen presence, the little girl begins to wonder if the legend is really true, and fearlessly decides to seek out the creature, who turns out not to be quite as monstrous as her parents' stories suggest.



The heartwarming 12-minute short film was created by the team behind the Golden Globe nominated film "The Farewell" and was shot with an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple also included a behind the scenes look at how the film was shot.

Apple has shared several prior videos and photographs in the "Shot on ‌iPhone‌" series. Click the relevant tag at the bottom of this article to see all of our previous coverage.

Tags: Apple ads, Shot on iPhone



This article, "Apple Shares 'Shot on iPhone' Short Film By Lulu Wang for Chinese New Year" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums