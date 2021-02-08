Five-month Apple Music trial offered via Dolly Parton Super Bowl ad

A new promotion is offering up to five months of Apple Music service to new users, via a Super Bowl ad featuring Dolly Parton.



The Super Bowl is well known for its expensive ad spots that cost millions of dollars. While the main focus usually surrounds the ads themselves, sometimes the promotions occur away from the television.Country star Dolly Parton recorded a version of her hit "9 To 5" for a Squarespace ad, titled "5 to 9." The song "5 to 9" is an updated version about people starting up small businesses and side-hustles, and is available for listening on Apple Music.



Read more...