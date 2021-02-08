Dolly Parton wants to give you five months of Apple Music for free

If you caught the commercial during the Super Bowl Sunday, you heard a new version of her popular song “9 to 5” called “5 to 9” in an ad for website builder Squarespace about “hustlin’” toward your goals after the traditional workday ends. Whether or not you like the song, you could get five months of Apple Music for free just by listening to it.



Apple-owned Shazam is running a promotion for new subscribers that offers five free months of Apple Music—two months longer than the standard three-month promotion” if you “Shazam” the song or follow this link. You’ll need an iPhone or iPad as well as the Shazam app to take advantage of the offer.



