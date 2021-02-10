'Fortnite' firm Epic Games planned Apple App Store dispute for months

Tim Sweeney, CEO of "Fortnite" developer Epic Games, says he spent months planning "Project Liberty" before launching his fight against Apple's App Store rules.



A still from Epic's parody of Apple's '1984' Super Bowl commercial

The now long-running App Store dispute between Apple and Epic Games, maker of hit app Fortnite, was said to begin in August 2020. That was when Apple pulled the game for violating App Store rules, and Epic Games immediately ran a prepared "1984" ad parody. However, it's only now that the amount of planning that went into the dispute has been revealed.



Read more...