Deals: Save on Apple Watch Series 6 From $339 and Official iPhone 11 Cases From $16.49

Today we're tracking offers on the Apple Watch Series 6 and official iPhone 11 cases. In the sales below, you'll find up to $60 off Apple Watch Series 6 and up to $22 off various iPhone 11 cases.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*Apple Watch Series 6*To start, you can get the (Product)RED 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $339.00, down from $399.00. Only the (Product)Red color option is seeing a discount to this price for the 40mm GPS model.$60 OFF

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm GPS) for $339.00This is $10 off from the lowest price that we've ever tracked for this model of the Apple Watch Series 6, so it's a solid deal if you're shopping for the wearable this month. For the larger sizes, 44mm GPS models are getting about $50 off original prices, with most sitting around $379.99.

*iPhone 11 Cases*Amazon has introduced a new collection of discounts on iPhone 11 silicone and leather cases, with the lowest price hitting the Black Silicone Case for the iPhone 11 Pro, priced at $16.49. You can also save on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max cases.



*iPhone 11*· White Silicone Case - $18.97, down from $39.00*iPhone 11 Pro*· Black Silicone Case - $16.49, down from $39.00· Clementine Silicone Case - $27.98, down from $39.00· Alaskan Blue Silicone Case - $27.99, down from $39.00· Saddle Brown Leather Case - $27.95, down from $49.00*iPhone 11 Pro Max*



· Black Leather Case - $27.76, down from $49.00



