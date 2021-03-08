Apple appears to have temporarily sold out of the iMac Pro just two days after the Cupertino company confirmed that the ‌iMac Pro‌ has been discontinued and will only be available "while supplies last."

The ‌iMac Pro‌ is now listed as "Currently Unavailable" in the Apple Online Store in the United States and Canada, which suggests available supply is running low.

"Currently Unavailable" can sometimes see a product come back in stock, so the ‌iMac Pro‌ may not be sold out for good at this time. The machine is still available in Europe and Asia-Pacific, for example, with two to three week shipping estimates.



Though the ‌iMac Pro‌ may not yet be gone at this point, the unavailable status confirms that there are not a limited number of the machines available for purchase, so those who want to pick one up before they're discontinued should do so soon. Apple is selling the ‌iMac Pro‌ for $4,999. It includes a 3.0GHz 10-core Xeon Intel W processor, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU.



The ‌iMac Pro‌ was first released in December 2017 and has not received any significant updates since its debut. Apple recommends that people interested in a powerful desktop machine choose the 27-inch iMac that was introduced in August, or the 2019 Mac Pro.



Apple is rumored to be working on a redesigned version of the iMac with slimmer bezels and a design similar to the Pro Display XDR, plus an Apple silicon chip, with that machine set to be introduced sometime in 2021.



Related Roundup: iMac Pro

Buyer's Guide: iMac Pro (Don't Buy)



This article, "iMac Pro Now Listed as 'Currently Unavailable' in U.S. and Canada" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums