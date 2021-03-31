Arizona App Store bill likely isn't coming back any time soon

After Arizona lawmakers failed to bring a controversial App Store bill to the floor last week, more detail has emerged on why that happened — and why HB2005 likely isn't returning to the floor this year.



The Arizona bill is the latest in a series of multi-state bills challenging the App Store's dominance

Arizona House Bill 2005 would have forced Apple and Google to allow developers to bypass their 30-percent app store commissions. Apple and Google reportedly began intense lobbying soon after its introduction.



