Apple today announced that the critically acclaimed film "CODA" is set to launch on Apple TV+ and in theaters on Friday, August 13.

The film tells the story of a seventeen-year-old girl named Ruby (played by Emilia Jones), who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family, nicknamed "CODA," or "child of deaf adults."



Ruby's life centers around balancing responsibilities as an interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur), working on the family's struggling fishing boat, and her new love of singing in her school's choir club.



"CODA" is written and directed by Siân Heder, who directed and wrote one episode - "The Silence" - of the ‌Apple TV+‌ series "Little America." The film was presented in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and in total won four awards at Sundance.



These were: Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize. "CODA" joins other award-winning and nominated ‌Apple TV+‌ films and shows like "Ted Lasso," "Wolfwalkers," "Greyhound," and more.



Tag: Apple TV Shows



This article, "Sundance Award-Winning Film 'CODA' Coming to Apple TV+ August 13" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums